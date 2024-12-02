Trade finance platform Qupital completes USD 15 mln Series A funding

The round was led by CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund (CEFIF), with participation from the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund and MindWorks Ventures.

The company intends to use the funds to expand presence in mainland China, enlarge their technology development and risk management teams, strengthen its cross-border ecommerce expansion, and further enhance its internal credit control systems, ecommerce finance product, and overall technological capabilities.

Co-founded by Winston Wong and Andy Chan, Qupital is a supply chain finance platform which enables SME businesses to raise capital by connecting them with professional investors, whilst – at the same time – providing a brand-new asset class to investors.