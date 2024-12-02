TPG invests USD 47.5 mln in Cellulant

The Rise Fund, the impact investment arm of TPG, invested together with Endeavor Catalyst, Satya Capital and Velocity Capital, according to Reuters.

The applications created by the US company now offer any Kenyan with a smartphone access to small amounts of credit.

Cellulant was founded in Nigeria and Kenya in 2004 and offers digital payments platforms and mobile banking services for people that do not have a bank account. In 2012, the company was granted license by the?Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).