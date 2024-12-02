The Payments Association (TPA) has partnered with Nineteen Group, an events and media business backed by Phoenix Equity Partners.

The alliance will support TPA, offering resources and investment to improve its offering while maintaining its community focus. The organisation aims to utilise the partnership and growth capital from backers to create a platform that will enable it to further cater to payments professionals in a compliant and innovative way.

TPA scales with Nineteen Group

TPA is an influential UK community and commercial membership business in the payments sector. Offering industry insights, expertise, guidance, and access to regulators and policymakers, as well as connection opportunities, the association is a data source and a partner for the industry. Through events and memberships, the TPA supports businesses in navigating the payments landscape with ease.

TPA will continue to grow the association with the same values as before, focusing on events, insight, and membership experience across the UK and beyond, with the added support. Additionally, it will remain an independent firm within the Nineteen and Phoenix portfolio, led by its existing management team and supporting payments players to connect and drive change in the sector.

The investment will support initiatives such as scaling the community by expanding TPA’s reach across additional markets and sectors, improving member value by investing in insight, experiences, and new digital platforms, and building new tools and services to serve the fast-paced payments landscape. TPA mentioned that the alliance helps it create more value for its clients while focusing on scale, not change.

Nineteen Group is a UK-based events and media business backed by Phoenix Equity Partners. Its team offers exhibitions and media across transport & energy, security & cyber, emergency response, technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing.