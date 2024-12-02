Toys R Us to launch online marketplace in 2018 in US, Canada

The marketplace will allow retailers and brands to sell on websites operated by Toys R Us. Additionally, the online marketplace will allow the toy retailer to use data from marketplace sellers’ products to identify new retail partners and influence what Toys R Us sells in stores.

The toy retailer is working with marketplace technology vendor Mirakl to set up its online shopping portal. Mirakl has more than 100 clients in 40 countries that use its technology. Its clients include Best Buy Canada, Hewlett Packard Electronics and 1-800-Flowers.

Toys R Us grew online sales 10% in 2016 to USD 1.488 billion from USD 1.353 billion in 2016. In mid-September, the toy retailer became the largest retailer in 2017 to file for bankruptcy protection. However, the company will continue to operate its online store as well as its approximately 1,600 physical store locations throughout North America.