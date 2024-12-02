Toys R Us partners Target to relaunch ecommerce operations

According to the press release, ToysRUs.com relaunches with videos and articles on the latest toy trends and brands. It comes with product reviews and toy lists to help shoppers pick out the products they want. Moreover, the site automatically links the customer to the same product page on Target.com to make the purchase.

In the following months of 2019, Toys ’R’ Us will open experiential retail stores in Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey, designed to help families make memories as they discover the new toys in person.The new Toys ’R’ Us experiences come with all Target.com benefits. Users can benefit from the Target Circle loyalty programme and get 5% off every purchase with a Target RedCard.