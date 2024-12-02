Toys R Us launches on eBay

The launch follows an eight-year partnership between eBay and Hobby Warehouse, which is partnering with TRU Kids, the US-based owner of Toys ‘R’ Us, on the toy store’s relaunch in Australia and New Zealand.

According to eBay, some retailers see up to 40% of their total sales volume driven by the combination of marketplaces they partner with. Moreover, Toys ‘R’ Us will continue to partner with eBay on toy sales and promotions, and with other marketplaces in the future.