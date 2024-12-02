Toyota launches m-payments via Barclays Pingit

Under the terms of the partnership, the car manufacturer has sign up to Pingit, where it will be used in their financial services arm to provide customers with a mobile payment option via Barclays Pingit.

Barclays Pingit enables Toyota Financial Services customers to make payments on their plans by using a smartphone or tablet. The app is free to download and can be used by anyone who has a UK mobile number and a UK bank account.

In recent news, TUI Travel-owned Specialist Holidays Group (SHG) has teamed with Barclays to allow customers to pay for holidays via Barclays Pingit app downloaded on their mobile phones.