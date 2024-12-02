TouchSuite rolls out mobile app for its POS system

The Firefly and its corresponding application are customised primarily to support salon and spa stylists who require a portable solution that enables them to execute client transactions from anywhere within the salon and allows them to run their business beyond salon walls. With the app, users are set to be able to accept mobile payments, view, edit and book appointments, access and update client accounts, and upload images to the Firefly’s integrated social media suite for instant Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest posts.

A mobile credit card reader is also available via TouchSuite for clients that wish to use its payment transaction functionalities.

TouchSuite is a US-based technology company focused on the electronic payment space. Its patented point-of-sale systems are fully integrated with payment processing and credit card services catering to restaurants, salons and spas.