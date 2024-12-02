TouchNet connects to FACs real-time payment gateway

TouchNet has integrated to FAC’s gateway so that its customers can accept credit and debit card payments using FAC’s payment platform with settlement to local banks. The first merchant to go live using the integrated system was the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT).

Built on a foundation of integration, TouchNet unifies the entire campus onto one platform to oversee, manage and reconcile everything from commerce to credentials to transactions to disbursements.

FAC is a payment gateway that delivers online credit and debit card processing to international corporations across the globe. The company also provides PCI validated P2PE solution for companies in the Latin American and the Caribbean region as well as risk mitigation solutions to its merchants, banks and other gateways. For more information about First Atlantic Commerce, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.