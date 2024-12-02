Touché to enable biometric payments for merchant customers in Singapore

Touché will offer the solution to all of OCBC’s cards acceptance merchants with physical stores. The new solution accepts traditional card payments as well as fingerprint-based payments. Receipts are emailed - making the reconciliation process efficient and eliminating paper entirely. Moreover, points and discounts are instantly applied for qualifying customers at the point of interaction.

The tech company also provides for personalised customer experiences. Merchants can recognise their customers at any point of interaction and give them recommendations and offers that are relevant to them. Its data analytics component enables merchants to create bespoke, personalised, offers for customers based on their own preferences and buying patterns.

As for the merchants’ customers, the one-time registration process takes under two minutes, wherein people can add their existing credit cards, loyalty/membership cards and link them to their fingerprints. Once registered, payments are completed in under four seconds at one touch, without the need for signature, pin number, card or mobile phone. Neither do people need to carry their loyalty cards, discount vouchers, coupons (etc) to access their benefits.