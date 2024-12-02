Touché, SEED partner on biometric payments, loyalty management in the Middle East

Through this agreement, Touché aims to leverage the local expertise of SEED Group to reach new customers, bringing personalised experiences to more merchants and consumers in the region.

According to the press release, Touché has recently received the Commercial License to engage commercial trade activity in the UAE. The licensing enables Touché to perform business activities and introduce its solution in a compliant manner.

In addition, Touché’s solution connects and manages loyalty programmes, and points and discounts are instantly applied for qualifying customers at the point of interaction without the need for vouchers or membership cards. Its data analytics component enables merchants to access historical and predictive purchasing habits and buying patterns of customers, creating personalised offers and recommendations for them.