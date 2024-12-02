Touché, Mashreq Bank of the UAE partner for biometric technology

Singapore-based startup Touché’s software associates fingerprints with credit cards for point-of-sale transactions, as well as it provides loyalty program services leveraging deep analytics. Moreover, merchants pay a monthly fee over a two-year contract, rather than a licensing fee.

The company has a list of potential clients in the Middle East, as it already made a deal with the Dubai-based SEED Group, and it has already agreed on a pilot project with an international hotel chain. Touché plans to deliver its solution in Q1 2019.

Besides the new deals, Touché is planning to raise USD 10 million in a structured offering before the end of Q1 2019. The reason behind this is to grow its team, expand its market reach, and support research and development.