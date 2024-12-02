TouchCommerce adds enhancements to its mobile engagement solution

Total Gym Fitness, a privately-held supplier of functional and bodyweight training equipment, is already using TouchCommerces mobile chat solution.

The TouchCommerce mobile chat solution delivers a dedicated experience with features that power m-commerce sites for enhanced conversion and associated revenue. Unlike web chat on the desktop, the mobile chat features capabilities customized for the mobile user. These features are currently implemented at TouchCommerce clients sites, including Total Gym.

At the core of TouchCommerces chat products is its patented floating DIV layer technology, a customized layer that mimics the design of the customer’s website and persists when the visitor moves from page-to-page throughout the site.