TouchBistro integrates Pay at Table service into the PayPal mobile app

Following the integration, customers at any participating TouchBistro location in North America can use the PayPal app on their smartphones to access, view and pay for their food and drinks.

To use ‘Pay at Table’ service, customers check in to the restaurant from the PayPal app when they arrive, and the server uses the TouchBistro app to assign them to a table or seat. When the server places the customers food or drink order from within the TouchBistro app, the details are automatically reflected on the customers mobile device. Tapping the ‘See Bill’ button in the PayPal app, customers can view their bill at any time, and when ready to pay they can add a tip, or split the bill and check out with PayPal. Once customers confirm payment, transaction details are updated in the TouchBistro app, enabling servers to see when the customers bill has been settled.

TouchBistro provides iPad restaurant technology for coffee shops, bars, food trucks, nightlife venues and restaurants.