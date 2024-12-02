TOTAL, Yapital to provide payment via smartphone at petrol stations

According to the report, among the 40 million smartphone owners, this number increases to nearly one in two (45%), which represents 18 million potential users. TOTAL, a provider in the German energy market, and Yapital are soon to enable consumers to pay by smartphone at the 1,100 TOTAL stations across Germany. The rollout in TOTALs petrol station network in Germany will be completed during the summer of 2015.

TOTAL services more than 650,000 customers in Germany each day, whether they need to fill up their tank or do some shopping, often after the supermarkets are closed. In the future, customers will be able to pay at TOTAL by smartphone. They have to scan a QR code from the payment terminal using the Yapital app (which communicates with the cash register), confirm the amount shown on the app – and the transaction is completed. Mobile payment with Yapital works independently of the mobile operating system or network.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.

In recent news, Yapital has launched at 200 checkouts in WASGAU supermarkets in Germany, enabling consumers to pay via smartphones.