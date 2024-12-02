Total Wine & More considers Forter as their fraud detection solution provider

Forter processes about USD 30 billion worth of transactions annually for clients. The technology determines the probability of fraud by analyzing IP addresses, the amount of time spent on a website page, time of day, brand name, clicks, and cost of the product.

The technology from Forter will allow Total Wine & More to approve more orders faster, including for customers in their loyalty program. Even those who sometimes hit their velocity rules by shopping with use two to three times weekly, Total Wine & More will be able to identify their pattern and recognize this is a customer who frequently buys online.