Total UPI transactions reach 822 mln in July 2019

The amount is around 8% higher than in June 2019, when the total transactions stood at 754.54 million. UPI transactions suffered a slight dip in April and May 2019 and stabilised in June 2019.

Moreover, while total transactions increased, the total value of payments transacted on the network remained constant. In June 2019, the total value of transactions on the UPI network fell by around 4% from May 2019.

Total IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) transactions in the country stood at 189.29 million in July 2019. Transactions on AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) also increased and stood at 220.18 million. When it comes to NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection), the total transactions increased to 27.26 million.