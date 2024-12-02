Total Merchant Services offers Groovv Online Payments for small businesses

The solution makes it possible for merchants to accept payments made by phone, mail or online, as well as via recurring automatic payments – all through one central tool and for one low monthly fee. Merchants can keep track of transactions and optimize their business operations.

Groovv Online Payments offers acceptance of all major credit cards, debit cards and ACH payments from any computer with an internet connection, provides centralised transaction management accessed from the cloud with options to issue refunds, generate receipts, store customer payment information and void transactions, and data security to ensure the protection of customers’ data and enable businesses to identify fraudulent transactions.

It also provides automated, recurring billing for processing payments on a scheduled basis, such as for monthly subscriptions and membership dues, and hosted payment pages that simplify the online checkout process for a merchant’s website and allow customers to make purchases and pay invoices online.

Integration with a business’ ecommerce website and shopping cart is guaranteed, providing a uniform customer experience that complies with PCI security standards.