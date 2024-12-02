Total Merchant Services introduces Mobile Point of Sale Solutions

The new system includes EMV-compliant and NFC-enabled payment features as well as software for inventory management, reporting and integrated marketing tools. Groovv POS addresses independent restaurants, retailers and other small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). To meet the needs of merchants seeking different hardware features, Total Merchant Services is offering Groovv POS in two models.

First is Groovv POS All-In-One, a robust countertop payment solution that includes a 13-inch flip touchscreen, compact cash drawer, integrated barcode scanner, receipt printer, and an EMV/NFC payment device.

Second is Groovv POS Flex a flexible and adaptive mobile payment solution for restaurants and retailers seeking both stationary and mobile payment options. The Flex model includes a detachable Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6” touchscreen, an EMV/NFC payment device, and a flexible stand that can be folded up and carried to any location. Possible add-ons include a cash drawer-receipt printer combination, a kitchen printer and a barcode scanner.

Total Merchant Services worked closely with Samsung to complete Groovv POS Flex, incorporating the Samsung Galaxy Tab E to provide both mobility and reliability for the Groovv POS Flex.