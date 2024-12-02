Total Merchant Services expands integrated payments technology for developers

The tools make enable developers to integrate payments into their software or websites while meeting compliance requirements. Further, ISVs using Groovv Integrated Payments in their point of sale (POS) or business management solutions earn revenue share when their customers process transactions.

Previously, Total Merchant Services launched an integrated in-store payment SDK with free EMV/NFC terminals. The company has expanded its integrated payments suite to encompass omnichannel payments.

Groovv Integrated Payments now includes:

• Groovv Payment Plugin SDK, featuring plug-and-play setup for in-store payments using countertop and/or mobile EMV/NFC terminals

• In-Store API, which enables developers to customize integrations for EMV, NFC and all card present payments

• Website Integration API, which provide easy integration via an embedded web form or hosted pay page

• Online Payments API, which enables developers to customize integrations for all card not present phone, mail or online payments

• Merchant Enrollment API, which streamlines the process of submitting applications for merchant accounts