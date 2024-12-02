Total gas stations provide mobile payments in Uganda

To pay, consumers dial a certain number, select ‘Pay Bill’ and enter the gas station’s unique business number, displayed in each location. They then enter the amount to be paid along with a reference number, confirm the payment and enter their PIN code to complete the transaction.

The service is set to be rolled out across all 125 Total stations in the country in the coming weeks.

Customers are also set to be able to deposit and withdraw money from their Airtel Money accounts at participating Total stations.