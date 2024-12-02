Total, BKM Express launch in-car mobile payments

Following the partnership, Club Total members are set to be able to make a payment without having to leave their car. To use the service, customers need to have the BKM Express mobile wallet and download the Total Mobile Payment app. They will then enter their vehicle license plate number so that their car is recognised as they arrive at a participating petrol station.

If the customer clicks to confirm that they wish to complete the payment via their mobile, the Total app will redirect them to the BKM Express platform in order to complete the transaction using one of their stored bank or credit cards.