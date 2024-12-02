TOPS Software launches solution for recurring ACH debit payments

Built-in to the TOPS [ONE] web-based accounting and management platform, TOPS Pay is engineered to be a safer, more secure method of processing recurring ACH debit payments.

Approximately 25% of all community association payments are made through recurring ACH, but that payment information is unsafe when transmitted over unsecured channels and leave homeowners’ personal data exposed. The management company’s role in this transaction leaves the company exposed to potential liability as well.

This risk compelled TOPS to create TOPS Pay, a new payment solution with a higher level of security when processing recurring ACH payments, that automatically protects the homeowner’s personally identifiable information (PII) at no additional cost to the management company, or the homeowner.

Online payments through TOPS Pay can be processed by management professionals directly in TOPS [ONE], or by the homeowner in TOPS [ONE]’s online Owner Portal. Regardless of the setup method, homeowners maintain full control of their account, with the ability to deactivate or change account information at any time.