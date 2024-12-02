Top-Sport rolls out mobile payments with SEQR

Under the terms of the partnership, Top-Sport is set to roll out SEQR mobile payment solution in the fall of 2014 to all 24 stores followed by the company’s web shop. Customers are set to be able to pay with their smartphones by scanning a QR code.

SEQR-users can connect loyalty programs and merchants can use an enhanced mobile ad platform.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, Ingenico Payment Services, previously Ogone, a global digital payment service provider of online and mobile payment solutions, has signed an agreement with Seamless regarding the mobile wallet SEQR.