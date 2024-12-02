Top Image Systems partners with Open Scan

Under the terms of the agreement, Top Image Systems (TIS) will provide a Mobile Remittance solution based on its existing MobiFLOW technologies which, together with Open Scan’s Dynamic Receivables software, will allow companies to capture both payments and remittance advices in one electronic envelope, remotely deposit the funds, and automatically apply the cash against their open receivables. Open Scan has a US install base in the transportation, distribution, and manufacturing industries. TIS mobile remittance application will allow these customers to process payments in the field at the time of delivery.

In recent news, Top Image Systems has launched MobiREMIT, a mobile application for automated remittance processing and payment via mobile device.