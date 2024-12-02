Top Image Systems launches subsidiary in Australia

For this jointly-owned subsidiary, Top Image Systems teamed up with local Australian IT company ASI. The two companies were already in agreement to sell and deploy TIS solutions in the country. During this time, TIS managed its business from the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore while maintaining TIS sales representatives and in the last two years also a General Manager, Mr. Matthias Holm, in Australia.

In August 2014, Top Image Systems teamed up with Allied Payment Network to implement MobiPAY, TIS’ self-service mobile bill payment application, within PicturePay, Allied’s mobile photo bill pay solution.