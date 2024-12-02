Top Image Systems launches MobiREMIT

With MobiREMIT solution, the first step is mobile capture of both payments and remittance advices in one digital envelope, which goes to the processing centre and then the image can be transferred for immediate deposit. MobiREMIT uses automatic recognition and processing of semi-structured remittance advices.

MobiREMIT is the latest addition to the Top Image Systems’ mobile imaging solution portfolio, along with MobiCHECK, MobiPAY, MobiFLOW mobile applications.

In recent news, Top Image Systems (TIS) has unveiled that a European pharmaceutical company selected the eFLOW platform for automation of its purchase-to-pay processes.