



The funding, which will help accelerate the company's growth and global expansion, was spearheaded by the ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund. Additional contributions came from investors Iron Pillar, Elevate Inflection Capital LLC, and Elevate Innovation Partners LLC.











The raised capital will be strategically allocated to ToneTag’s efforts to expand its footprint in high-growth markets across Asia, South America, and the Middle East. With the increasing adoption of digital payment technologies worldwide, ToneTag aims to leverage this funding to drive its market penetration and improve its competitive edge.





Use of funds to boost operations and innovation

ToneTag plans to use the funding to scale its operations, particularly by boosting research and development to advance its voice-based payment technology. The company also intends to strengthen its recruitment and marketing efforts to support its global expansion plans. By focusing on innovation and talent acquisition, ToneTag aims to stay at the forefront of the fast-evolving digital payments industry.

ToneTag has been gaining recognition for its voice-enabled payments platform, which provides contactless payment solutions through sound waves. The technology enables users to make secure payments via their smartphones, making it an attractive option for consumers and businesses in emerging markets.

As ToneTag sets its sights on global expansion, the completion of this Series B2 funding round underscores investor confidence in the company’s growth potential and its ability to meet the growing demand for innovative payment solutions worldwide.

With this new investment, ToneTag is well-positioned to enhance its technology, expand its market reach, and solidify its position as a key player in the global digital payment solutions space. The company’s focus on voice-based payments aligns with the increasing shift toward contactless and secure payment methods, offering growth opportunities in multiple international markets.