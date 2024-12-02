Tommy Hilfiger launches online store for Australia

The site offers an assortment of products across all categories, free returns, online package tracking, and dedicated customer service, adding the region to the company’s ecommerce portfolio and executing on the businesses strategy to drive digitisation.

The new online offering includes the first TommyXLewis collaborative collection, designed by Tommy Hilfiger in partnership with British racing world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The company’s Fall 2018 collection, which premiered at the TOMMYNOW ICONS runway event in Shanghai, will also be offered on the store – with other styles becoming available as they hit the runway through the “See Now, Buy Now” initiative.