Tokopedia, Ovo confirm mobile wallet partnership

Tokopedia’s millions of active users, according to the two companies, will now be able to use Ovo’s wallet as a payment option on Tokopedia, one of the country’s unicorn startups.

In 2018, Ovo emerged as one of the most popular mobile wallet apps in the region and it has an arrangement with ride-hailing and local services company Grab in Indonesia.

Being able to pay for ride-hailing trips and food delivery at Grab and for digital products such as cinema tickets, vouchers, phone top-ups, and an array of physical goods at Tokopedia, all with the same e-cash, supports a cashless ecosystem.