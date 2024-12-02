TokenSoft reveals Know Your Business service for due diligence

The requirement for issuers to perform KYB checks as part of their customer due diligence procedures came with the FinCEN amendment to the Bank Secrecy Act, Customer Due Diligence Requirements for Financial Institutions or the CDD Rule. TokenSoft released KYB support for the rule prior to its effective date due to customer demand.

The company’s clients can now facilitate their investor onboarding procedures which involve the collection and verification of entity data, and the collection and verification of personal data from the authorised signer, control persons, and beneficial owners of the investing entity. Moreover, TokenSoft plans to further support institutional adoption of digital securities with the following services: