TokenSoft, Coinbase partner for STO option

As such, STO issuers can now choose between self-custody through its platform or third-party solutions, including Coinbase Custody. Moreover, for clients choosing Coinbase, the exchange will handle custody, insurance, and auditable control of their digital assets. At the same time, Tokensoft will manage compliance, regulation, distribution, and exchange relationships.

Coinbase Custody will be made available through TokenSoft’s new regulated broker-dealer affiliate, TokenSoft Global Markets, which is registered under the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Custody was launched in May 2018, offering a crypto asset storage service for high net-worth investors or institutions with over USD 10 million in deposits.