Tokenisation for mobile payment service launched by GPS

Ali Arab, the general manager of Global Payment Services (GPS), affirms that the company is working on creating a tokenization service that would secure mobile payments.

During an event organized by GPS at Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, Ali Arab suggests that this service adds an extra layer of security protecting sensitive data to prevent credit card fraud, as well as it enables payment without actual bank details being exposed.

Also, he argues that it is desired that by the end of 2018 GPS is to initiate new premises in the Seef District consolidating all of its operations in a one-stop-shop. This way, the customers’ requirements are met and the growth is pushed in new regional markets.

GPS chairman Yousif Ali Mirza adds that they are developing a three-year strategy plan that has the center on regional expansion and on the introduction of new payment technologies.