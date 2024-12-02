TokenCard issues branded Visa debit cards in UK and EEA

Cardholders will be able to use the card wherever Visa is accepted by converting their Ethereum and other ERC-20 tokens to transact in fiat (GBR and EUR).

TokenCard does not take custodial responsibility for digital assets but rather cardholders store them in a ERC-20-compliant smart contract wallet, which can then be accessed via its mobile app and then converted to fiat when needed for transactions.

TRN is currently priced at USD 0.23, it is active on several exchanges with the majority of TKN trades taking place on Bancor, Bitfinex and HitBTC.