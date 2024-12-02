Token enables direct payments for Paymentworld Europe

Integration with Token’s platform benefits Paymentworld’s gateway customers by enabling bank direct payments and lowering the cost of transactions – as well as being a chargeback-free solution when used at checkout. It also improves the end-user experience by allowing individuals and merchants to make payments and check their balance in-app, without redirecting to banking portals.

Paymentworld’s portfolio of payment services includes a payment gateway with 400+ payment options in 160 countries, an EWallet that enables B2B, B2C and C2C transactions, independent payment processing and value-added services such as loyalty and bonus programmes.

Token has a single API to access all banks for payments and data, thus offering bank direct payments to its customers and solving the integration pain being felt across the industry caused by multiple proprietary bank APIs.