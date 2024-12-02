Token brings Open Banking to property sector

The partnership wil enable renters, landlords and agents to benefit from Open Banking services, including bank direct payments and data aggregation.

StuRents operates a national student property platform that combines a student-centric property search with online contract signing, payment facilitation, property management and research capabilities. It has chosen to integrate Token’s open banking technology to expand the payment options available to tenants and property managers who transact within StuRents’ ecosystem.

Mashroom is an end-to-end property lettings platform that combines technology and community to deliver an efficient way for landlords and agents to let, secure, and maintain properties. In addition to offering bank direct payments to customers, by using Tokens platform it will be able to access renters’ data to validate rental affordability before entering into a contract.