ToGoTechnologies certifies Epson OmniLink-i for restaurant mobile online ordering solution

Developed by Epson America, a supplier of value-added POS solutions, OmniLink TM-T88V-i is platform-independent and already integrated with ToGoTechnologies OrderCloud solution allowing restaurants and hotel kitchens to accept mobile and online orders and payments directly.

ToGo’s solution leverages Epson’s ePOS-print and Server Direct Print technologies to create a proactive two-way communication channel between the OmniLink TM-T88V-i in the restaurant and ToGo’s cloud services, also known as OrderCloud. The bundled solution is available from ToGoTechnologies in partnership with US payments processor Heartland Payment Systems.

With its built-in processing power and unique ePOS technology, Epson’s OmniLink TM-T88V-i supports web-based printing from any mobile device with no print drivers, plug-ins, PCs or costly application changes. It also enables mobile devices to communicate directly with peripherals connected to the OmniLinkTM-T88V-i such as a bump bar, kitchen display or up to 20 slave kitchen printers.