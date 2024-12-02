Toast, LevelUp join forces for POS integration

The partnership is set to add add mobile payments to the suite of tools available through Toast via the LevelUp app.

The Toast/ LevelUp integration is expected to enhance the customer experience by enabling servers to accept mobile payments at the table using the same Toast tablets used to take customer orders.

The Toast/ LevelUp integration is set to go live in Boston in August 2014 and nationwide thereafter.

LevelUp currently has 1.5 million users and 14,000 accepting businesses. MaitreD has approximately 20,000 customers worldwide.

In recent news, US provider of restaurant POS and management systems, MaitreD, developed by Posera, has entered a partnership with LevelUp.