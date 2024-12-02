TNS, WannLynx partner for new opportunities in convenience stores

The collaboration comes in the context of the deadline for upgrading gas pumps to EMV transactions, which is in October 2020. According to the press release, this technology upgrade requires investment by storeowners.

The partnership enables c-stores to deliver messaging and engage a customer with incentives to purchase other products or services. Providing timely offers or discounts for in store products is a real-time method to raising the average sale price of a transaction. Besides product offers, c-stores can now display and air advertisements or videos from third parties.

In addition, WannLynx’s FuelLynx technology allows the store owner to customise the message both in the forecourt and in store while controlling the way content is displayed. FuelLynx enables the c-store owner to curate relevant offers for the consumer including incentives, discounts and order ahead services.