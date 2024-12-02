TNS targets unattended, ecommerce payments with ADVAM acquisition

ADVAM is an Australia-based provider of unattended payments and ecommerce solutions to the parking, airport, shopping center, government, and self-service sectors. The company processes millions of transactions and reservations daily in over 20 countries. ADVAM’s set of unattended and ecommerce solutions complement TNS’ portfolio of services, giving customers of both companies access to a broader set of payments and connectivity functionality from a single supplier, according to the press release.

In addition, ADVAM, which has been a customer of TNS in the UK since 2011, will expand its services globally through access to TNS’ connections with banks, acquirers, and processors.

The acquisition, which is now pending regulatory approval, gives TNS additional offices in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US. Complemented by TNS’ Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia, ADVAM will continue to provide 24x7x365 support to all of its customers.

Founded in 1990, TNS provides services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including transaction delivery services that are used by banks, transaction processors and ATM deployers around the world. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA).