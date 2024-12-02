TNS selected by Eason for TNSPay gateway

As per the agreement, TNS will provide its gateway TNSPay to handle payment transactions made across the store network and online portal of Eason, an Ireland-based retailer of books, stationery, magazines and cards.

TNSPay will be deployed by Eason across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to manage transactions made each year by its customers.

Transaction Network Services is a global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a range of networks and services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.