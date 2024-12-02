TNS secures MNPS certification for Gilbarco Passport POS system

Retailers that deploy Gilbarco Passport can now use TNSLink to connect their instore terminals to TNS’ global payments community. The technology can support multiple instore applications, improve uptime, and support productivity. TNSLink leverages TNS’ global presence and established connectivity with more than 400 host payments systems, according to the official press release.

TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider that offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.