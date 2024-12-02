TNS, P97 to enable mobile and connected car payments

Under the agreement, TNS provides P97 a managed tokenization service enabling the secure provisioning and payment authorisation of consumer card-on-file accounts for mobile and in-vehicle applications. Since its inception, the partnership has enabled in-dash fuel payments alone for more than 3 million vehicles across the US.

The P97 PetroZone platform is a cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solution that connects retail fuel, convenience, consumer packaged goods, quick-serve restaurants, and other merchants to their consumers by enabling payments and omnichannel digital offers on any device or connected car. It is PCI DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliant, utilising Microsoft Azure Cloud Services with multifactor authentication to protect sensitive cardholder data.

The TNS solution involves token creation, enabling consumer payment accounts to be stored on file in return for tokens, which offer fraudsters no value if compromised. Once a token is generated for an account, all future transactions involving the same account and mobile device use tokens rather than actual account details. This technology helps the two companies enable in-dash fuel payments at participating Shell-branded gas stations across the US.