TNS invests in OpSiSe to expand payments capabilities

Through the acquisition, TNS increases its portfolio of services with the OpSiSe set of online tools, reporting, and mobile application capabilities, all of which complement TNS’ global payment network services.

The OpSiSe solution is based on an API-based convergence platform, which helps digitise commerce for merchants. It does this by connecting POS terminals, ecommerce websites and CRM systems to the merchant’s devices, allowing payment data to be accessed and evaluated by other tools and services. This will allow French merchants to simplify their payments infrastructure and management.

TNS offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including transaction delivery services that are used by banks, transaction processors, and ATM deployers around the world.