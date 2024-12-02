TNS, INET to upgrade Thanachart Banks merchant POS service

TNS, in partnership with INET, will upgrade Thanachart Bank’s merchant offerings with the TNS managed dial service, Secure Internet Gateway and Global Wireless Access solutions. These solutions will allow Thanachart Bank to deliver a large volume of transactions.

Prior to using TNS, Thanachart Bank handled its POS transactions in-house, but managing and expanding this infrastructure was proving costly and time-consuming as its customer base of retail outlets, hospitality providers and other small-medium businesses has continued to grow, according to the press release.

TNS’ Secure Internet Gateway is a PCI DSS compliant payment delivery solution, which enables merchants to connect both online and offline IP-based transactions to acquirers, processors and banks. The TNS Dial service can deliver all types of transaction traffic, including credit and debit cards, pre-paid mobile top-ups, gaming, alarms, inventory control, order entry and other transaction-oriented applications.

Global Wireless Access is an Internet of Things solution designed for POS terminals. It provides comprehensive international coverage with in-country domestic roaming to minimise coverage blackspots, a SIM management portal, dedicated POS terminal application and a strong signal SIM feature.