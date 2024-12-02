TNS eyes South America expansion with Link Solutions acquisition

The acquisition gives TNS two new offices in Brazil and an extensive customer base of mPOS, transportation, security, and tracking customers that collectively use over 500,000 Link managed SIMs in the country. Combined with TNS’ own SIM network, this means that TNS will manage around a million SIMs around the world.

The acquisition is also seen by TNS as strategically important as it supports the company’s diversification into a broader range of IoT verticals, including transportation, security, and industrial sectors.

Earlier in October 2018, TNS agreed to acquire ADVAM to strengthen its payment services and target the payments market across the US, Europe, and APAC.