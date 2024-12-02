TNS Card Scheme Gateway to allow worldwide UnionPay acceptance

The newly released scheme will enable merchants and banks to connect with UnionPay for authorization and processing of in-store payment transactions. As a result, banks, processors and merchants who want to accept UnionPay cards will be able to use the TNS scheme gateway to access UnionPays processing hub in Hong Kong.

The TNS scheme gateway for UnionPay uses TNS Secure Payments Network which provides a range of value-added features, including handling customer card data in accordance with PCI DSS regulations. The technology converts the local domestic message format into UnionPays preferred type and manages all clearing, dispute and reconciliation files. TNS also manages all card scheme updates and compliance requirements, allowing merchants, banks and processors to focus on their core business.

Transaction Network Services is a global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a range of networks and services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.