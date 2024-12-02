TNS broadens services for financial markets with R2G acquisition

With this acquisition, the company aims to become a full-service managed infrastructure provider that can meet the needs of financial market participants through a single supplier relationship.

TNS’s network is relied on by the global financial markets for connectivity to multiple trading partners, including institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

TNS has more than 125 POPs worldwide and offers support for a full range of asset classes, as well as ecommerce and FIX connectivity. The company’s services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support, and its financial community of interest has grown to more than 2,100 endpoints.