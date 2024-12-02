TNG e-wallet available on TaoBao, Tmall

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding, which allows TNG e-wallet users to shop on the two marketplaces and make payments using their e-wallet application on Revenue’s revPay platform. According to The Malaysian Reserve, the collaboration with TNG Digital is in support of the government’s plans to accelerate the creation of a secure digital payments ecosystem.

The TNG e-wallet offers a range of lifestyle offerings, from purchasing movie tickets, retail shopping to food and beverages, and entertainment. Moreover, the e-wallet introduced PayDirect and radio-frequency identification system for toll payments.

Currently, the TNG e-wallet has over five million registered users and more than 80,000 merchant acceptance points.