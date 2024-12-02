TMG builds wearable payments app for Google Glass

The app, dubbed See2Pay, is built by TMG for use with Google’s smart eyewear Google Glass. See2Pay enables consumers make small-dollar purchases at the point-of-sale (POS) with a swipe of the touch pad on the eyewear frames.

The app is a product of the TMG Innovation Lab, a 12-month-old project devoted to building and testing digital payment solutions. The developer team leveraged an established person-to-person (P2P) network to build out the processing system behind the app. Transactions performed through See2Pay are routed through the Dwolla payments platform.

TMG’s core products include credit, debit, ATM and ATIRA-branded prepaid services, as well as online reporting, ACH and ALM services.